GAA tweets of the week 06 March 2017





An action shot from the Allianz FL clash between Dublin and Mayo at Croke Park.

One Offaly footballer isn't happy with the gaelic football status quo...

Some food for thought of this miserable Monday morning. Change required immediately #gaa pic.twitter.com/Wka5JSY42f — Paraic Sullivan (@SullivanParaic) March 6, 2017

Massive thanks to everyone who voted & sent messages of support lastnight....So appreciated !!! pic.twitter.com/B9o8LtavCz — Aidan O Mahony (@GmailMahony) March 6, 2017

@GmailMahony timing his run to perfection. Typical Kerry man peaking for the business end of the season. #DWTSIrl — Aaron Kernan (@AaronKernan) March 6, 2017

Slaughtneil must be a pretty special place to live @GACSlaughtneil congratulations #camogiechamps — Richie Hogan (@richiehogan8) March 6, 2017

Great crack on a Sunday night, draining blood from under your toenail. #bloodysunday pic.twitter.com/gzvhrPamM6 — Ryan Mc Cluskey (@clucker60) March 5, 2017

Fantastic Meath win today ,courageous performance Great Heart and never say attitude was brilliant in the stand today a bit like old times — bernard flynn (@bernardflynn15) March 5, 2017

Another good win and 2 points on the board @AontroimGAA let's keep moving forward in the right direction — Ciaran Johnston (@CGJ1994) March 5, 2017

A 30 point win for @Armagh_GAA over Offaly. They were poor but Armagh were sharp. Some serious goals scored. — Steven McDonnell (@StevenMcD13) March 5, 2017

Ref has forgot his black card for the @FermanaghGAA v @KildareGAA game. What's the point of black cards if a ref just bottles it&uses yellow — Tommy McElroy (@tommy561) March 5, 2017

It's embarrassing how good this current Dublin team are, missing so many star players and beat their closest rivals by 12. @eirSport #Gaa — Darren Clarke (@clarkie2015) March 4, 2017

Dubs movement & handspeed from mid/fwds was superb but the platform the defenders gave them, resulted in all those positive plays #DUBvMAY — EamonFennell (@EamonFennell) March 4, 2017

Thought Cavan were going to play new style of football this year... — Martin Dunne (@13dunnie) March 4, 2017

Dublin's physicality has really impressed me tonight! Especially considering it's Mayo who aren't exactly shy in that department! #GAA — Shane Walsh (@shane147walsh) March 4, 2017

Praised tyrone at half time but they have been brutal this 2nd half — Paddy Bradley (@PaddyB14) March 4, 2017

Ciaran Thompson has it — Eamon Mc Gee (@EamonMcGee) March 4, 2017

Great atmosphere in Croker! Up the Dubs pic.twitter.com/mVl7q6Nuuv — Bernard Brogan (@bernardbrogan) March 4, 2017