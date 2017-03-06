GAA tweets of the week

One Offaly footballer isn't happy with the gaelic football status quo...
Some food for thought of this miserable Monday morning. Change required immediately #gaa pic.twitter.com/Wka5JSY42f
— Paraic Sullivan (@SullivanParaic) March 6, 2017
Some food for thought of this miserable Monday morning. Change required immediately #gaa pic.twitter.com/Wka5JSY42f
Massive thanks to everyone who voted & sent messages of support lastnight....So appreciated !!! pic.twitter.com/B9o8LtavCz
— Aidan O Mahony (@GmailMahony) March 6, 2017
Massive thanks to everyone who voted & sent messages of support lastnight....So appreciated !!! pic.twitter.com/B9o8LtavCz
@GmailMahony timing his run to perfection. Typical Kerry man peaking for the business end of the season. #DWTSIrl
— Aaron Kernan (@AaronKernan) March 6, 2017
@GmailMahony timing his run to perfection. Typical Kerry man peaking for the business end of the season. #DWTSIrl
Slaughtneil must be a pretty special place to live @GACSlaughtneil congratulations #camogiechamps
— Richie Hogan (@richiehogan8) March 6, 2017
Slaughtneil must be a pretty special place to live @GACSlaughtneil congratulations #camogiechamps
Great crack on a Sunday night, draining blood from under your toenail. #bloodysunday pic.twitter.com/gzvhrPamM6
— Ryan Mc Cluskey (@clucker60) March 5, 2017
Great crack on a Sunday night, draining blood from under your toenail. #bloodysunday pic.twitter.com/gzvhrPamM6
Fantastic Meath win today ,courageous performance Great Heart and never say attitude was brilliant in the stand today a bit like old times
— bernard flynn (@bernardflynn15) March 5, 2017
Fantastic Meath win today ,courageous performance Great Heart and never say attitude was brilliant in the stand today a bit like old times
Another good win and 2 points on the board @AontroimGAA let's keep moving forward in the right direction
— Ciaran Johnston (@CGJ1994) March 5, 2017
Another good win and 2 points on the board @AontroimGAA let's keep moving forward in the right direction
A 30 point win for @Armagh_GAA over Offaly. They were poor but Armagh were sharp. Some serious goals scored.
— Steven McDonnell (@StevenMcD13) March 5, 2017
A 30 point win for @Armagh_GAA over Offaly. They were poor but Armagh were sharp. Some serious goals scored.
Ref has forgot his black card for the @FermanaghGAA v @KildareGAA game. What's the point of black cards if a ref just bottles it&uses yellow
— Tommy McElroy (@tommy561) March 5, 2017
Ref has forgot his black card for the @FermanaghGAA v @KildareGAA game. What's the point of black cards if a ref just bottles it&uses yellow
It's embarrassing how good this current Dublin team are, missing so many star players and beat their closest rivals by 12. @eirSport #Gaa
— Darren Clarke (@clarkie2015) March 4, 2017
It's embarrassing how good this current Dublin team are, missing so many star players and beat their closest rivals by 12. @eirSport #Gaa
Dubs movement & handspeed from mid/fwds was superb but the platform the defenders gave them, resulted in all those positive plays #DUBvMAY
— EamonFennell (@EamonFennell) March 4, 2017
Dubs movement & handspeed from mid/fwds was superb but the platform the defenders gave them, resulted in all those positive plays #DUBvMAY
Thought Cavan were going to play new style of football this year...
— Martin Dunne (@13dunnie) March 4, 2017
Thought Cavan were going to play new style of football this year...
Dublin's physicality has really impressed me tonight! Especially considering it's Mayo who aren't exactly shy in that department! #GAA
— Shane Walsh (@shane147walsh) March 4, 2017
Dublin's physicality has really impressed me tonight! Especially considering it's Mayo who aren't exactly shy in that department! #GAA
Praised tyrone at half time but they have been brutal this 2nd half
— Paddy Bradley (@PaddyB14) March 4, 2017
Praised tyrone at half time but they have been brutal this 2nd half
Ciaran Thompson has it
— Eamon Mc Gee (@EamonMcGee) March 4, 2017
Ciaran Thompson has it
Great atmosphere in Croker! Up the Dubs pic.twitter.com/mVl7q6Nuuv
— Bernard Brogan (@bernardbrogan) March 4, 2017
Great atmosphere in Croker! Up the Dubs pic.twitter.com/mVl7q6Nuuv
I always look forward to reading your articles @tomas5ky but this one has just added to the hurt of Congress on me. https://t.co/PlFxC1zceV
— John McGrath (@john_mc_grath) March 4, 2017
I always look forward to reading your articles @tomas5ky but this one has just added to the hurt of Congress on me. https://t.co/PlFxC1zceV