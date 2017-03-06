History made in UL... 06 March 2017





Pic via www.ulsport.ie. An aerial view of UL's impressive all weather pitches.Pic via www.ulsport.ie.

Last Saturday's football clash of Limerick and London was believed to be the first Allianz League game to be played on an artificial pitch.

University of Limerick's 4G pitch hosted the Division 4 tie after it was moved from the nearby Gaelic Grounds which wasn't deemed fit to stage a double-header with the Division 1B hurling encounter between Limerick and Offaly due to the inclement weather.

Championship games have been played on New York's artificial pitch in Gaelic Park since 2007.