Thirty-point drubbing shocks Flanagan 06 March 2017





Offaly manager Pat Flanagan.

Pat Flanagan was at a loss to explain Offaly's woeful display against Armagh.

The Clara man bravely faced the media after the Faithful County's 30-point defeat - believed to be their heaviest since 1901 - at the Athletic Grounds.

"We thought we were prepared to put in a good performance, but Armagh caught us very, very cold early on and went into a huge lead before we got on the scoreboard at all. We never really recovered from that, psychologically, I think," the beleaguered manager is quoted as saying in the Irish News.

"Armagh looked exceptionally good. It was a big beating and they were worthy of (giving) that beating because they were so far ahead of us today.

"We have a team the majority of which was with us last year and we nearly got out of Division 3, so there's a bit of experience there. I can't put my finger on why we were so poor today, there's no point in saying anything different.

"We're after being very competitive in every game since I got involved with Offaly and that was the first game we haven't been competitive in. It's very difficult straight off to see why, but to concede six goals and whatever points (22) is very difficult to take."