One more win should do it, says Kelly

06 March 2017

Louth manager Colin Kelly.
©INPHO/Ryan Byrne.

Colin Kelly believes one win from their remaining three Allianz League Division 3 games will clinch back-to-back promotions for Louth.

The high-flying Wee County maintained their 100 per cent with a 2-10 to 1-11 victory over Antrim in Drogheda to put themselves within touching distance of Division 2 football for 2018.

"We have Armagh and Sligo here and Tipperary away, and they're no easy fixtures, but I think 10 points should get us over the line," the Louth manager is quoted in the Irish News.

"It's a great place to be - who would have thought it? We certainly did inside the dressing-room, but I wouldn't say too many outside those four walls would have expected it."




Most Read Stories

What they said ... the football weekend in quotes

Ladies Football Congress votes in use of video evidence

What they said ... the hurling weekend in quotes

McGleenan takes positives from defeat

McGee facing injury layoff

Cruciate fears for O'Brien


Android app on Google Play