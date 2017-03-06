One more win should do it, says Kelly 06 March 2017





Louth manager Colin Kelly.

©INPHO/Ryan Byrne. Louth manager Colin Kelly.©INPHO/Ryan Byrne.

Colin Kelly believes one win from their remaining three Allianz League Division 3 games will clinch back-to-back promotions for Louth.

The high-flying Wee County maintained their 100 per cent with a 2-10 to 1-11 victory over Antrim in Drogheda to put themselves within touching distance of Division 2 football for 2018.

"We have Armagh and Sligo here and Tipperary away, and they're no easy fixtures, but I think 10 points should get us over the line," the Louth manager is quoted in the Irish News.

"It's a great place to be - who would have thought it? We certainly did inside the dressing-room, but I wouldn't say too many outside those four walls would have expected it."