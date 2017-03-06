What they said ... the hurling weekend in quotes 06 March 2017





Mascot Conor Cooney, aged 11, from Clonmel, waits to have his photograph taken with the Tipperary team before the county's Allianz HL clash against Clare at Semple Stadium, Thurles.

“Gathering up points for them is hugely important next week. But it's always a ding-dong battle so we'll be looking to give up nothing either.”

Michael Ryan's Tipperary will put their unbeaten Division 1A record on the line against arch rivals Kilkenny next weekend.

“These games are essentially for us to prepare for the championship.”

Clare joint-manager Donal Moloney was looking at the bigger picture.

“Jack has worked hard with us over the last number of months. While he has still some way to go, he is working hard to get there.”

The returning Jack Guiney impressed Model County manager Davy Fitzgerald against Kerry.

“It's very hard to get points in this league, so if we'd gone away from this game with no points, then we'd be facing a serious battle. The battle is still there, but it's comforting to have two points.”

Brian Cody and the Cats are off the mark in Division 1A.

“We didn't score enough in the second-half and we didn't put ourselves in a position to score enough. That was disappointing after playing so well in the first-half.”

Cork selector Pat Hartnett lamented the fact that they were unable to build on their first-half performance.

“There's a real parallel to what we did ourselves two years ago and what Dublin are doing now.”

Deise boss Derek McGrath thinks Dublin are heading in the right direction by giving youth its fling.

“It's all part of the learnings that our guys will have to take from the game. You're playing one of the top three or four teams in the country, who are an experienced team now. They know how to win games and maybe that's what we've got to learn.”

The inexperienced sky blues can learn from their defeat to Waterford, according to manager Ger Cunningham.

“After the result two weeks ago we were collectively very disappointed with it. In fairness, the lads applied themselves really well in training and brought that to the game today.”

The loss to Wexford last time out hurt Micheal Donoghue and his Galway players.

“We knew they were going to come out all guns blazing after being beaten by Wexford here the last day. Galway were very sharp. We were disappointed that we didn't come to the plate a bit earlier in the game.”

Eamonn Kelly and the O'Moore County had no answers to the Tribesmen.

“Down to 14 men for a lot of the game... most important we kept our heads, didn't panic, kept our composure and hit 14 points in the first half, against the breeze, a good return.”

Limerick's battling qualities came to the fore against Offaly and manager John Kiely declared himself happy with his team's performance.

“A lot of people would have expected a hammering, it could be a turning point.”

Faithful boss Kevin Ryan focussed on the positives.