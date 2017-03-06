What they said ... the football weekend in quotes 06 March 2017





Michael Murphy poses for a photograph with a Donegal fan after the county's Allianz FL victory over Cavan at Kingspan Breffni Park.

Michael Murphy poses for a photograph with a Donegal fan after the county's Allianz FL victory over Cavan at Kingspan Breffni Park.

“My kids read that. Of course it's tough for me. My loyalty to Roscommon is questioned because of my birthplace?”

Kevin McStay admitted it was a difficult week for him and his players following ex Roscommon player and manager Gay Sheerin's controversial comments.

“It wasn't the perfect performance but you could see that the attitude was right and if you have that right you can make up for a lot of other flaws.”

Kerry returned to winning ways under Eamonn Fitzmaurice.

“You can build on anything with a group of players who never give up.”

Cavan are finding life tough in Division 1 but Mattie McGleenan isn't raising the white flag just yet.

“The reality is that we're a better team than we showed there. We didn't feel we were quite as good as maybe what we made ourselves look like last week (against Roscommon). We're certainly not as bad as we made ourselves look this week.”

It's back to the drawing board for Stephen Rochford and Mayo.

“There's so many experts in the science field in the universities, but yet we see them putting players out to play back-to-back games on a Friday and a Saturday. You wouldn't do it in any other sport, you wouldn't do it to a greyhound probably.”

Jim Gavin took aim at the format of the Sigerson Cup finals weekend after he was forced to rest Jack McCaffrey against Mayo.

“The way we started the game was critical to the end result. If we played in the first half like wwe did in the second, we wouldn't have got two points.”

It was a game of two halves in Healy Park as far as Mickey Harte was concerned.

“Tyrone probably took their foot off the pedal but we can take positives from battling back.”

Monaghan played most of the second-half with 13 men and Malachy O'Rourke was proud of their effort.

“It was a funny kind of game. When the goal arrived the timing was wrong for us and it came against the run of play, we felt, but that's the way it is. You have to take your wins and losses and move on.”

Kevin Walsh watched his Galway side suffer their first defeat of Division 2 in Pairc Tailteann.

“Playing for Meath should be an honour and every time you play for Meath you have to bring certain qualities with you, and that's what we're trying to work on.”

Consistency is key as Andy McEntee and the Royals look to the future.

“We haven’t beaten them that much, so it [this league win] was good in that context all right.”

Colm Collins was calmness personified following Clare's Division 2 victory over Cork.

“We started at a certain pace and it wasn’t enough.”

A spot of soul searching is most likely on the cards for selector Eoin O'Neill and the Rebels.

“Our inside line played very well, some stylish football. As you get more players back you hope there's more competition and it's nice to run up a big score and get a wee bit of confidence in the team.”

Armagh inflicted a 30 point defeat on Offaly and Kieran McGeeney hopes the performance will instill confidence in his team going forward.

“To concede six goals and whatever amount of points is very difficult to take. It's hard to put your finger on what went wrong, we never saw this coming to be honest.”

It was a chastening experience for Faithful County boss Pat Flanagan and his players.

“Relieved isn't a word I like to use too much. I am happy; happy with the performance and happy with the attitude.”

Billy Lee's Limerick secured their first competitive win of the year at London's expense.