McGleenan takes positives from defeat 06 March 2017





©INPHO/Tom Beary. Cavan manager Mattie McGleenan.©INPHO/Tom Beary.

Mattie McGleenan was accentuating the positives after his Cavan side were comprehensively defeated by Donegal on Saturday night.

With just one point from their first three games, the Breffnimen are in danger of making an instant return to Division 2 as they turn their thoughts to next weekend's re-fixture against Tyrone in Omagh.

"Division 1 is proving to be a real baptism of fire," the former Tyrone full forward admitted in the Irish News.

"There's no hiding place in Division 1 football, but if Cavan are going to develop and improve, then these games are going to make us better.

"I thoguth we put in a serious shift. We could have easily packed our bags and could have finished 20 points to six. We never gave up. Seven scores against Monaghan the last day, 11 today. You can build on anything with a group of players who never give up.

"We'll probably get some more very hard lessons, but we'll take those lessons on the chin and see how we can improve ahead of our trip to Omagh."