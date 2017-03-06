Cody perplexed by final season rumours 06 March 2017





Kilkenny manager Brian Cody.

Brian Cody has dismissed reports that this will be his final year in charge of Kilkenny.

The 11-time All-Ireland winning manager laughed off the rumours when addressing the media after the Cats secured the first brace of Allianz League points at Cork's expense yesterday.

"I'll check with my GP first if that's the kind of talk that is going on about me because I'd hate to think that my mortality is threatened," he said, tongue firmly in cheek.

"We'll have to wait and see if this is my last year. I hadn't heard the rumour, nor did I spread it."

Cody believes a place in the Allianz League knockout stages isn't beyond his team with two rounds still to play.

"I'm happy. In the first half there was nothing in it. In the second half we were good. We worked very hard and did well," he continued.

"It's the first win for us. Getting the two points was the object of the exercise, so we're glad of that for sure.

"I said after the last match the objective was to make the quarter-finals. It's very hard to get points in this league, so if we'd gone away from this game with no points, then we'd be facing a real serious battle. The battle is still there, but it's comforting to have two points."