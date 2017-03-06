Shefflin compares Tipp to Dubs 06 March 2017





©INPHO/Cathal Noonan. The Tipperary players pose for a team photograph.©INPHO/Cathal Noonan.

Henry Shefflin believes the strength in depth of Tipperary's hurling panel is comparable with that of the Dublin footballers.

And after watching them comfortably dispose of Clare's challenge without a number of key players yesterday, the Kilkenny legend reckons the Premier will be difficult to dethrone as All-Ireland champions this year.

Speaking on RTE's Allianz League Sunday, Shefflin said: “That started last September, they were talking about next year already at an early stage.

“They’ve learned an awful lot of lessons from the last time this happened (in 2010). We were looking at the Dublin footballers in the previous part of the show and Tipp remind me of that, their strength in depth.

“No ‘Bonner’ Maher, Seamus Callanan, James Barry, Darren Gleeson, the players they can bring in, they’re building a massive panel.

“They’re the highest scoring team in the division, averaging 25 points per game and they have oceans of talented players. They’re very focused, the experience (of 2010), which is seven years ago at this stage, is definitely standing to them. They really have set out a stall, they do want to make a mark this year and try to do back-to-back.

“They’ve started the year very well and it makes for a very interesting game (against Kilkenny) next weekend.”