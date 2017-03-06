McGee facing injury layoff 06 March 2017





Donegal's Jason McGee goes highest against Cavan.

©INPHO/Tom Beary. Donegal's Jason McGee goes highest against Cavan.©INPHO/Tom Beary.

Rising Donegal star Jason McGee is expected to be sidelined for at least three weeks after suffering a shoulder injury in Saturday night's win over Cavan.

The Donegal Sport Hub is reporting that the teenage midfielder will have a scan today to ascertain the extent of the damage. McGee, who has been one of the finds of the season, was forced to retire in the 49th minute of the 1-16 to 0-11 win at Kingspan Breffni Park and is likely to miss Wednesday week's Ulster U21FC first round clash with Tyrone as well as the Allianz League tie against the Red Hands three days later.

He could also be a doubt for the Allianz League sixth round clash with Monaghan on Sunday, March 26.