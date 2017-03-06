Cruciate fears for O'Brien 06 March 2017





Tipperary's Aidan McCormack and Oisin O'Brien of Clare battle for a loose ball.

©INPHO/Cathal Noonan. Tipperary's Aidan McCormack and Oisin O'Brien of Clare battle for a loose ball.©INPHO/Cathal Noonan.

There are fears that Oisin O'Brien may have torn his cruciate ligament in Clare's Allianz Hurling League defeat to Tipperary.

The Clonlara corner back was stretchered off after returning from a cruciate ligament strain in recent weeks.

"It looked serious," Clare joint-manager Donal Moloney said.

“Hopefully, it’s not as bad as we fear. He just slipped over on it. He did have a strained cruciate in October, but he rehabbed it back and it looked like he was back to full health. He had passed all his strength tests about a month ago so hopefully it’s not something serious.”

Moloney wouldn't be drawn on the prospect of Colm Galvin returning to the fold after the 2013 All-Ireland winning midfielder played a starring role for Mary I in their recent Fitzgibbon Cup success.

“Our panel is open at this time and it will continue to be so. We have players coming and going all of the time and that’s the way it is," he added.