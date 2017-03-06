Harte happy with funding 06 March 2017





Tyrone manager Mickey Harte.

©INPHO/Presseye/Matt Mackey. Tyrone manager Mickey Harte.©INPHO/Presseye/Matt Mackey.

Mickey Harte has expressed satisfaction with the level of financial support his Tyrone team is receiving.

His comments come after an unnamed squad member claimed in an email sent to Newstalk Radio that difficulties over funding from the county board is hurting morale within the camp and affecting the Red Hands' chances of winning the Sam Maguire Cup.

"In spite of what has been reported over the last number of days, we deeply appreciate the support from all those that assist the team's preparations," the Tyrone manager wrote in the match programme for Saturday's Allianz League game against Monaghan.

"Any of our requests are facilitated by the county board and we remain thankful for the contributions of our sponsors McAleer & Rushe and O'Neill's Sportwear, our brand partners Donnelly Vauxhall, Bank of Ireland, Deep River Rock and, of course, the ongoing work of the Club Tyrone committee. We've very grateful for their help."