Second half display delights Collins 05 March 2017





Clare manager Colm Collins.

Colm Collins was thrilled with Clare's second half performance as they recorded a rare victory over Cork in Ennis.

Level at half-time, the Banner defied the elements in the second half to beat the Rebels for the first time since 1997 when Martin Daly scored a last-gasp winning goal in a famous Munster SFC encounter at the same venue.

“We’re delighted, especially with the way the players played in the second half,” the Clare manager told RTÉ.

“We didn’t drive at them [at the start of the game] like I thought we would. In the second half we played much better, much cuter and we used our possession really well and got some really good scores.

“It was a fine display against a decent breeze. We said at half-time we’d come out and get the first score and we got the first three, which was fantastic. Anybody associated with that display would be happy enough."

The Cratloe clubman continued: “Cork are an excellent side. They have an immense depth of talent. Sometimes the difficulty is getting the best 15 on the pitch because they have so many players.

“I just felt today we were at home and coming off a very poor display against Galway so we were hurting a bit. If there’s anything in a team you’ll get it at home.”