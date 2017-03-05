McStay hits back at Sheerin criticism 05 March 2017





Roscommon selector Liam McHale and manager Kevin McStay.

Roscommon boss Kevin McStay has described criticism levelled at him and fellow Mayo man Liam McHale by Gay Sheerin as 'nonsense'.

Former Roscommon goalkeeper and manager Sheerin caused controversy during the week when in an interview with Shannonside Radio, he stated: "I do not like to see Mayo men on the sideline for a Roscommon team. I fought for years against Liam McHale and Kevin McStay, playing against them. And they hated me and they hated Roscommon."

Speaking to RTE after the Rossies' loss to Kerry today, McStay expressed the hope that Sheerin would "cop on to himself a small bit" when he "gets time and reflects on it as a former player and manager".

He admitted: "It reflects badly on the group of players I have, like they're not trying or there's dissent in the camp. That couldn't be further from the truth.

"Do you think a team could go out there and play like we did today if we’re not showing a unity and togetherness about what we’re trying to achieve for this summer? It couldn’t happen."

Defending himself further, McStay pointed out: "I've trained Roscommon minors 20 years ago. I'm almost of Roscommon at this stage, my three children are from Roscommon. What do you want me to do?

"I can’t rebirth myself, if that’s the word, but it’s just very disappointing that people would take that angle."

McStay acknowledged that Roscommon are staring at relegation from the top flight after four defeats on the bounce.

"It looks like we are heading into Division 2, but I would have said this at the beginning of the season. This was always a possibility - it’s not critical we stay in Division 1. We would like to stay in Division 1 but now we're under huge pressure to stay there."