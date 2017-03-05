Hard work paying off, says Burns 05 March 2017





Derry's Barry Grant surrounded by Down players.

Down manager Eamonn Burns praised his players' work ethic after they followed up their first win in 22 months last week at Meath's expense with another victory over Derry this afternoon.

"Over the last year-and-a-half that I've been involved with these lads they've been exceptional trainers," he told RTE.

"A win definitely helps but they worked very hard - they've worked very hard before this game and they worked very hard in preparation for this game."

The Mournemen made the most of wind advantage in the first half to storm into a 1-10 to 0-0 lead, and Burns agreed that it laid the foundations for the win.

"The first half we had the wind at our back, we used it very well and we got a few scores on the board," he continued.

"In the second half the breeze was stiff enough and I though we used the ball very well. They moved it from side to side and then when the hole appeared we were able to put a bit of pace on the ball.

"Thankfully it worked out okay for us in the end and we got a couple of scores at crucial times which kept the scoreboard ticking over and the gap between us and Derry."