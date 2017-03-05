HL3A/3B round-up: Farney flying 05 March 2017



Monaghan made it four wins from four when edging out neighbours Louth in Division 3A at Inniskeen.



The Farney County won by 2-12 to 2-9 and the improving Wee County made the very short journey home still without a point on the board.

Donegal are up to second on the 3A table, having got the better of neighbours Tyrone in a thriller at Letterkenny, 2-14 to 0-15.

Meanwhile, Warwickshire beat Leitrim by 0-18 to 2-10 at Pairc na hEireann to stay top of Division 3B, with three wins from three, while Fermanagh squeezed out Sligo at Irvinestown (2-15 to 1-14) to claim their first win at the third attempt.