HL2A round-up: Garden abloom 05 March 2017



Wicklow's ten-point victory over Derry in Celtic Park sees them move clear at the top of the table.

Victors by 1-21 to 1-11, the Garden County have accumulated six points from three outings to date.

Meath also have a 100% record but the Christy Ring Cup holders slipped down the pecking order after their clash with Roscommon scheduled for Athleague this afternoon fell prey to the weather.

In Castlebar, Down proved far too strong for pointless Mayo - 2-23 to 0-12 - despite having Caolan Taggat dismissed.