HL2A round-up: Carlow and Antrim set the pace

05 March 2017

Carlow and Antrim share top spot in Division 2A after contrasting victories today over London and Kildare respectively.

The Barrowsiders downed the Exiles by 3-22 to 2-7 at Dr Cullen Park, with Craig Wall netting twice in the first half and Chris Nolan adding the third major after the resumption.

It was much tigher at Cushendall, where the Glensmen landed the last four points to see off high-flying Kildare by 1-16 to 1-14.

Those results see Carlow and Antrim leapfrog the Lilywhites to share top billing on the table, with five points each from a possible six.

At the other end, Westmeath bagged their first points of the campaign by inflicting a 3-29 to 0-16 drubbing on Armagh at Mullingar.




