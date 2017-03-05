FL4 round-up: Wexford and Westmeath stay on course 05 March 2017





Westmeath's Kieran Martin.

©INPHO/James Crombie. Westmeath's Kieran Martin.©INPHO/James Crombie.

Wexford edged closer to promotion from Division 4 this afternoon with a 1-13 to 0-13 win over Wicklow in Arklow.

Niall Hughes came off the bench to score what proved to be the winning goal for Seamus McEnaney’s side after the Garden men had given them their fill of it for long spells.

It means that the Slayneysiders sit top of the division after four rounds with their 100 per cent record intact and promotion now firmly in their sights.

In Ardmore, Westmeath picked up a 3-13 to 2-11 win over Waterford to stay a point behind Wexford in the table.

Kieran Martin registered the Lake County’s first two goals with their third major coming in the form of an own goal from a Deise defender.

Leitrim were dependant on goals from Gary Plunkett and Ciaran Moran to get over the line against Carlow in Carrick-on-Shannon, where it finished 2-14 to 2-12 in the home side’s favour.