FL3 round-up: 30-point win for Orchard men 05 March 2017





Armagh's Stefan Campbell.

©INPHO/Donall Farmer. Armagh's Stefan Campbell.©INPHO/Donall Farmer.

Armagh dished out a 6-22 to 0-10 hammering to Offaly in what was the standout result in Division 3 this afternoon.

Kieran McGeeney’s side had 12 different scorers over the 70 minutes in Tullamore, where they had posted 1-7 before the hosts registered their first response.

Niall Rowland, Rory Grugan, Anto Duffy, Niall Grimley, Stefan Campbell and Andrew Murnin all banged in goals in the 30-point win for the Orchard County.

Louth stayed on course for back-to-back promotions by seeing off Antrim’s challenge on a 2-10 to 1-11 score-line in Drogheda.

Eoin O’Connor’s goal had the hosts in control after 11 minutes but they’d only take in a 1-3 to 1-1 lead at the break after Ryan Murray sent a deflected shot into the Wee County’s net.

The Saffrons looked like potentially causing an upset during the early stages of the second-half, but a Ryan Burns penalty on 56 minutes ensured that Louth took the points.

Sligo came from five points down to score a 0-18 to 2-10 win over Laois at Markievicz Park.

First-half goals from Kingston brothers Paul and Donie looked to have the O’Moore men on the path to victory, but they would end up ruing the loss of Kevin Meaney to a red card just before half-time.

The hosts made the most of their numerical advantage after the restart, with Niall Murphy helping himself to 0-5 from play as the Yeats men moved up to third in the table.