Twitter: Clare football on a serious rise
05 March 2017
Clare manager Colm Collins celebrates.
©INPHO/Donall Farmer.
Clare's remarkable football rise continued this afternoon in Ennis when they ended a 20-year wait for a victory over Munster rivals Cork in stunning fashion.
Last year's Allianz League Division 3 champions and surprise All-Ireland SFC quarter-finalists have put themselves in a strong position to challenge for promotion to the top flight after a famous 2-11 to 0-9 victory over the Rebels.