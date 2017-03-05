Twitter: Clare football on a serious rise

05 March 2017

Clare manager Colm Collins celebrates.
©INPHO/Donall Farmer.

Clare's remarkable football rise continued this afternoon in Ennis when they ended a 20-year wait for a victory over Munster rivals Cork in stunning fashion.

Last year's Allianz League Division 3 champions and surprise All-Ireland SFC quarter-finalists have put themselves in a strong position to challenge for promotion to the top flight after a famous 2-11 to 0-9 victory over the Rebels.




