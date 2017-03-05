FL2: Banner men stun Rebels 05 March 2017





Clare's Jamie Malone celebrates.

©INPHO/Lorraine O'Sullivan. Clare's Jamie Malone celebrates.©INPHO/Lorraine O'Sullivan.

Clare 2-11

Cork 0-9

Jamie Malone’s 65th minute goal helped Clare score a huge upset against Cork this afternoon in Ennis.

Colm Collins’ side could afford not to score for the first 26 minutes of this encounter and still hand the former Division 2 favourites defeat, as well-timed goals and the points of David Tubridy in the second-half were enough to see off a poor Rebels’ performance.

The result marks the Banner County’s first league win over Cork since 1994.

The Leesiders had looked comfortable in the opening stages at Cusack Park, registering unanswered points from Aidan Walsh and Luke Connolly (45) during the first eight minutes before a 14-minute scoring drought ensued.

James Loughrey ended the famine to extend the Rebels’ lead to three but all their good work would be done away with in an instant when O’Dea netted from close range off the back of a menacing run by Ciaran Russell in the 26th minute.

An Eoin Cleary ‘45’ followed and the Banner sharpshooter would add another from play, which was cancelled out by Niall Coakley at the other end, sending Clare in with an unlikely 1-2 to 0-4 lead at the interval.

Tubridy added three points to the home side’s tally in the third quarter, while Russell and Shane Brennan also chipped in to help stretch the lead to five.

Cork boss Peader Healy introduced Colm O’Neill to the fray and he had an immediate impact with a point which followed up Coakley’s second for the chasing Rebels.

Paul Kerrigan made it a four-point game on the hour mark and the visitors looked like narrowing the gap tighter until Malone’s strike with five minutes guaranteed Clare a famous victory.