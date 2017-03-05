Twitter: 'poor old Offaly'
Offaly management team of Declan Farrell, Pat Flanagan and James Stewart.
©INPHO/James Crombie.
Clare's 2-11 to 0-9 victory over Cork apart, the most eye-watering result from today's Allianz Football League action was Armagh's 6-22 to 0-10 drubbing of Offaly at the Athletic Grounds.
Having led the Faithful out of Division 4 last year and to their first championship victory in years against Longford, it all seems to have gone horribly wrong for Pat Flanagan whose charges are facing an instant return to the basement division after today's 30-point defeat.
Unsurprisingly, supporters of the once-proud GAA county aren't happy, with some going as far as to label the performance a 'disgrace'.