Twitter: 'poor old Offaly' 05 March 2017





Offaly management team of Declan Farrell, Pat Flanagan and James Stewart.

Clare's 2-11 to 0-9 victory over Cork apart, the most eye-watering result from today's Allianz Football League action was Armagh's 6-22 to 0-10 drubbing of Offaly at the Athletic Grounds.

Having led the Faithful out of Division 4 last year and to their first championship victory in years against Longford, it all seems to have gone horribly wrong for Pat Flanagan whose charges are facing an instant return to the basement division after today's 30-point defeat.

Unsurprisingly, supporters of the once-proud GAA county aren't happy, with some going as far as to label the performance a 'disgrace'.

@Offaly_GAA @Armagh_GAA Holy f**k that is not a scoreline I'd expect to see us being on the end of in Div 3. — Duck Diggler (@duck_diggler) March 5, 2017

@Offaly_GAA this must be the worst result in Offaly football in a long time there is questions about Flanagan and the players now — tom gorry (@TomGorry) March 5, 2017

@Offaly_GAA holy god — Adrian O Fiach (@Harpsman1) March 5, 2017

Must be one of @Armagh_GAA highest scores ever cantering to a 6-22 to 0-10 victory over @Offaly_GAA at the Athletic Grounds pic.twitter.com/6lDfeAEj0I — Justin McNulty (@JustinMcNu1ty) March 5, 2017

@Offaly_GAA @Armagh_GAA Time for a serious review of this panel & to bring more of the u21 team up — Eamonn Dunican (@edderovers) March 5, 2017