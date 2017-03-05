HL1B: Tribe trounce O'Moores 05 March 2017





Galway's Paul Flaherty.

©INPHO/James Crombie. Galway's Paul Flaherty.©INPHO/James Crombie.

Galway got their promotion bid back on track with a thumping 3-31 to 1-11 victory over Laois in Salthill.

Conditions were far from ideal at Pearse Stadium, where the rain teemed down after the turnaround, but that didn't stop the terrific Tribesmen from amassing a massive 26-point winning margin.

Micheal Donoghue's charges led by 15 points at the break, 0-20 to 0-5, having played with the wind at their backs. They made a perposeful start, firing over nine unansered points inside the opening six minutes.

Second-half goals from the returning Cathal Mannion (1-5) in the 43rd minute, substitute Joe Canning (penalty) and Conor Whelan saw them home and hosed. Fourteen different Galway players scored, with Jason Flynn and Paul Flaherty notching 0-11 between them.

Stephen Bergin netted a consolation for the visitors, who remain fourth on the Division 1B table, while Galway have bounced back from their surprise defeat to table-topping Wexford and are up to second.