Twitter: how low can Cork GAA go? 05 March 2017





Cork GAA fans are down in the dumps after a particularly bad day for their senior footballers and hurlers.

Accustomed to success for so long, Cork supporters are wondering if things can get much worse after the hurlers lost to Kilkenny in Nowlan Park by 0-15 to 0-22 (no real shame in tha to be fair) and the footballers were beaten by Clare for the first time in 20 years on a 0-9 to 2-11 scoreline, which is a big blow to their chances of making an immediate return to Division 1 of the Allianz League.

Just another standard Sunday for Cork GAA #losingandboozing — David o connor (@DavidGerard24) March 5, 2017

So we're now the 5th team in Munster in hurling and the 4th in football. It's just getting worse and worse for Cork Gaa. — Ben Egan (@BenEgan91) March 5, 2017

What Cork GAA has been reduced to is sad. How low can it go. @JohnRoche9 @derrysbar — noel walsh (@noelywalsh) March 5, 2017

Thanks to @OfficialCorkGAA @Everton for a sunday from hell — Aidan cooney (@i_cooney) March 5, 2017

@BigRedBench @OfficialCorkGAA Everybody responsible for the depths that Cork football has fallen to shud hang their heads in SHAME!!! — Killian O'Leary (@Mardyke12) March 5, 2017

Cork GAA - there's no bottom to the pit. — Ewan MacKenna (@EwanMacKenna) March 5, 2017

@BigRedBench @OfficialCorkGAA I'm 39 yrs following Cork football n today's debacle in Ennis is CERTAINLY the darkest day I've ever known!!! — Killian O'Leary (@Mardyke12) March 5, 2017

At least we've a massive stadium to host concerts and Munster finals! Don't think we'll be using it too often #CorkGAA — Kevin Barry (@KevinBarry15) March 5, 2017

@PeterMcNamara_ @Alankeane88 @OfficialCorkGAA I thought we had reached our Nadir. How wrong I was. Surely enuf quality there to do better??? — Killian O'Leary (@Mardyke12) March 5, 2017