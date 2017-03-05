HL1B: Model march on as Kingdom resistance crumbles 05 March 2017





Wexford's Harry Kehoe.

Wexford's Harry Kehoe.

Wexford stepped on the gas in the second half to record a routine 3-18 to 0-12 win over Kerry at cold and windy Wexford Park.

Victory maintains the Model County’s 100% record after three rounds and keeps Davy Fitzgerald’s reinvigorated charges very much in pole position for promotion to the top flight.

The Kingdom had the advantage of the elements before the break and unanswered points from Jack Goulding, Jordan Conway and Paudie O’Connor had them on terms at the interval, 0-7 each. But the slick hosts really had the wind in their sails once the action resumed…

Points from Conor McDonald and Lee Chin edged the winners back in front before Harry Kehoe did his best Mo Farah impersonation, blasting to the net at the end of a lung-bursting run six minutes after the restart – 1-9 to 0-7. Within two minutes, Diarmuid O’Keeffe added a second three-pointer, reacting quickest after his own shot had rebounded off an upright.

Kerry centre forward Padraig Kelly was dismissed for a dangerous pull 20 minutes from time and Jack Guiney added the third goal in the 57th minute as the Slaneysiders won at a canter.