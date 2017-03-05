Tyrrell and Larkin honoured by James Stephens 05 March 2017





Kilkenny manager Brian Cody celebrates with Jackie Tyrrell.

Recent Kilkenny hurling retirees Jackie Tyrrell and Eoin Larkin were honoured by their club James Stephens last night.

RTE analyst Michael Duignan was MC for the special event which recognised the achievements of the legendary pair, who won 17 All-Ireland senior medals between them.

Kilkenny manager and Stephens clubman Brian Cody, county board chairman Ned Quinn and former GAA presidents Nickey Brennan and Liam O'Neill all spoke glowingly of Tyrrell and Larkin. Among the guests were their former team-mates Henry Shefflin and Tommy Walsh as well as Wexford manager Davy Fitzgerald and Waterford's John Mullane.