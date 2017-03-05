HL1A: Cats bare their claws to repel Rebels 05 March 2017





Kilkenny are no spent force judging by this impressive 0-22 to 0-15 victory over Cork at Nowlan Park.

The post-mortems were being eagerly written after the Leinster champions’ defeats to Waterford and Clare in the first two rounds but today they proved that rumours of their demise were greatly exaggerated, outscoring Kieran Kingston’s charges by 0-11 to 0-5 in the second half, despite playing into the wind. TJ Reid registered seven times for the winners, while Richie Hogan slotted five from play and Walter Walsh and Richie Leahy shared six scores. The visitors, who have now lost successive matches, finished with 14 men after substitute Cormac Murphy was dismissed on the hour.

It was nip and tuck until a run of six unanswered Kilkenny points between the 40th and 46th minutes saw the Noresiders finally break clear to assume an unassailable 0-18 to 0-12 lead.

The hosts led by eleven points to ten at the end of a keenly-contested opening period, with the unerring Conor Lehane firing over seven of the Rebel County’s first-half scores and Reid on target five times for the winners before the interval.

An exceptional Reid point on 20 minutes had the Cats ahead by the odd point from 13 and the visitors received a blow when midfielder Daniel Kearney was forced out of the action with a hand injury. Man of the Match Hogan popped over a 24th-minute point to double the Black & Amber advantage but Lehane’s third converted free reduced the arrears to the minimum again within seconds.

A Lehane free had opened the Leesiders’ account after Reid and goalkeeper Eoin Murphy lofted over Kilkenny frees. Walsh and Alan Cadogan traded scores and the visitors drew level with points from Seamus Harnedy and Lehane (free) in response to a Leahy effort before Reid (free) and Bill Cooper also exchanged scores. Frees at either end from Reid and Lehane left the sides level on six points apiece at the midway stage in the first half.

Reid’s precise free from the left wing and an equally terrific hit from Murphy from the other end stretched the gap to three but back came Cork with a Lehane brace – a ‘65’ (after a goalmouth scramble almost yielded a Rebels major) and a long-range free. Hogan and Lehane (from another ‘65’) registered in injury time as Brian Cody’s men maintained the slenderest of leads heading into the break.

Lehane twice drew Cork level upon the restart – the second of those points from a ‘65’ after Eoin Murphy denied his namesake Cormac (Kearney’s replacement) - but a quartet of points in as many minutes from Walsh (2), Reid (free) and Hogan saw the Cats move four clear for the first time after 44 minutes, 0-16 to 0-12.

Full forward Conor Martin had the gap out to five and a tidy Hogan finish, with the Rebels now all over the place, left six between them eleven minutes into the second half.

Leahy gathered brilliantly to point in response to a Dean Brosnan reply and Leahy’s third point of the day was even better – a delightful finish across his body from close to the left sideline – 0-20 to 0-13 after 53 minutes. A couple of poor wides did little to help the Cork cause but Anthony Nash kept the scoreboard respectable with an excellent diving save to deny the returning Colin Fennelly from close quarters.

Lehane’s tenth was an excellent score on the run and Reid replied from a 60th-minute free. An embarrassing brawl involving players from both sides saw Cork’s Murphy issued with a straight red card for apparently striking the grounded Cillian Buckley with the butt of his hurl, while Walsh saw yellow for his part in the argy-bargy.

A close-range Lehane free was turned away by Padraig Walsh as the Rebels decided it was time to go for goals and Hogan added to his haul four minutes from time after Nash had dealt with a mis-hit Fennelly shot. Cadogan tapped over a late consolation after Murphy had pulled off a super save to deny Lehane a last-gasp Cork goal.

The Cats are back. Tipperary up next...