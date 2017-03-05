Vast majority of Allianz League games survive the weather
05 March 2017
Confectionary sellers shelter from the rain.
©INPHO/Cathal Noonan.
The inclement weather of the past few days hasn't hit the weekend Allianz League fixture schedule too badly.
The Allianz Football League Division 3 tie between Tipperary and Longford in Thurles and the Allianz Hurling League Division 2B meeting of Roscommon and Meath in Athleague are the only two fixtures to fall victim of the recent heavy rainfall. All other games are expected to go ahead as planned this afternoon.
The CCCC will confirm re-fixture details tomorrow.
Allianz FL Division 1 round 4
Roscommon v Kerry, Dr Hyde Park, 2pm
Allianz FL Division 2 round 4
Kildare v Fermanagh, Newbridge, 1pm
Clare v Cork, Cusack Park, 2pm
Meath v Galway, Pairc Tailteann, 2pm
Derry v Down, Celtic Park, 2.30pm
Allianz FL Division 3 round 4
Tipperary v Longford, Semple Stadium - OFF
Armagh v Offaly, Athletic Grounds, 2pm
Louth v Antrim, Gaelic Grounds, 2pm
Sligo v Laois, Markievicz Park, 2.30pm
Allianz FL Division 4 round 4
Leitrim v Carlow, Pairc Sean Mac Diarmada, 2pm
Waterford v Westmeath, Ardmore, 2pm
Wicklow v Wexford, Arklow, 2pm
Allianz HL Division 1A round 3
Kilkenny v Cork, Nowlan Park, 2pm
Tipperary v Clare, Semple Stadium, 3pm
Allianz HL Division 1B round 3
Galway v Laois, Pearse Stadium, 2pm
Wexford v Kerry, Innovate Wexford Park, 2pm
Allianz HL Division 2A round 3
Carlow v London, Netwatch Cullen Park, 1pm
Westmeath v Armagh, TEG Cusack Park, 2pm
Antrim v Kildare, Cushendall, 2pm
Allianz HL Division 2B round 3
Derry v Wicklow, Celtic Park, 12.30pm
Roscommon v Meath, Athleague - OFF
Mayo v Down, MacHale Park, 2pm
Allianz HL Division 3A round 4
Monaghan v Louth, Inniskeen, 2pm
Donegal v Tyrone, Letterkenny, 2pm
Allianz HL Division 3B round 3
Warwickshire v Leitrim, Pairc na hEireann, 2pm
Fermanagh v Sligo, Irvinestown, 2.30pm