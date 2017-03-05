Vast majority of Allianz League games survive the weather 05 March 2017





Confectionary sellers shelter from the rain.

The inclement weather of the past few days hasn't hit the weekend Allianz League fixture schedule too badly.

The Allianz Football League Division 3 tie between Tipperary and Longford in Thurles and the Allianz Hurling League Division 2B meeting of Roscommon and Meath in Athleague are the only two fixtures to fall victim of the recent heavy rainfall. All other games are expected to go ahead as planned this afternoon.

The CCCC will confirm re-fixture details tomorrow.

Allianz FL Division 1 round 4

Roscommon v Kerry, Dr Hyde Park, 2pm

Allianz FL Division 2 round 4

Kildare v Fermanagh, Newbridge, 1pm

Clare v Cork, Cusack Park, 2pm

Meath v Galway, Pairc Tailteann, 2pm

Derry v Down, Celtic Park, 2.30pm

Allianz FL Division 3 round 4

Tipperary v Longford, Semple Stadium - OFF

Armagh v Offaly, Athletic Grounds, 2pm

Louth v Antrim, Gaelic Grounds, 2pm

Sligo v Laois, Markievicz Park, 2.30pm

Allianz FL Division 4 round 4

Leitrim v Carlow, Pairc Sean Mac Diarmada, 2pm

Waterford v Westmeath, Ardmore, 2pm

Wicklow v Wexford, Arklow, 2pm

Allianz HL Division 1A round 3

Kilkenny v Cork, Nowlan Park, 2pm

Tipperary v Clare, Semple Stadium, 3pm

Allianz HL Division 1B round 3

Galway v Laois, Pearse Stadium, 2pm

Wexford v Kerry, Innovate Wexford Park, 2pm

Allianz HL Division 2A round 3

Carlow v London, Netwatch Cullen Park, 1pm

Westmeath v Armagh, TEG Cusack Park, 2pm

Antrim v Kildare, Cushendall, 2pm

Allianz HL Division 2B round 3

Derry v Wicklow, Celtic Park, 12.30pm

Roscommon v Meath, Athleague - OFF

Mayo v Down, MacHale Park, 2pm

Allianz HL Division 3A round 4

Monaghan v Louth, Inniskeen, 2pm

Donegal v Tyrone, Letterkenny, 2pm

Allianz HL Division 3B round 3

Warwickshire v Leitrim, Pairc na hEireann, 2pm

Fermanagh v Sligo, Irvinestown, 2.30pm