Watch: Shane Williams' classy farewell speech to Glenswilly GAA 05 March 2017





Shane Williams after being presented with his Glenswilly jersey! Shane Williams after being presented with his Glenswilly jersey!

"I go home with a smile on my face".

Welsh rugby legend Shane Williams clearly enjoyed his week in Glenswilly judging by his very gracious farewell speech.

Williams swapped sports with Donegal captain Michael Murphy as part of AIB's 'The Toughest Trade' programme, which aired on RTE2 last Wednesday night. What the TV cameras didn't catch, however, was the former Welsh winger's lovely parting words which were filmed by Geraldine Diver.

"I've got a total respect for Gaelic football. These guys are so fit - they've got to cover a far bigger pitch than I used to in rugby. I didn't realise that before I came here. I didn't realise how much running I'd have to do as well. I loved every second of it," he told a captive audience at the Glenswilly clubhouse.

Youtube credit: Geraldine Diver.