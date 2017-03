Roscommon v Meath postponed 05 March 2017





Roscommon's Allianz Hurling League tie with Meath has been postponed.

Today's Allianz Hurling League Division 2B clash between Roscommon and Meath due to take place in Athleague has been postponed.

The CCCC will confirm re-fixture details for the round 3 game on Monday.

Meanwhile, the Sligo-Fermanagh Division 3B fixture has been switched from Markievicz Park to the Bawnacre Centre, Irvinestown (throw-in 2.30pm).