'You wouldn't do it to a greyhound' 05 March 2017





Jack McCaffrey in action for UCD.

©INPHO/Donall Farmer. Jack McCaffrey in action for UCD.©INPHO/Donall Farmer.

Jim Gavin says it's unacceptable that Jack McCaffrey was forced to play two games in the space of 24 hours a fortnight ago.

The former Footballer of the Year is still feeling the effects of his Sigerson Cup weekend with UCD and wasn't risked in Dublin's comprehensive Allianz Football League victory over Mayo last night.

“Jack is there or thereabouts and we expect to see him very soon. He’s just a bit tight," the Dublin manager said.

“There are so many experts in the science field in the universities, but yet we see them putting players out to play back to back games on a Friday and a Saturday. You wouldn’t do it any other sport, you wouldn’t do it to a greyhound. To be asking inter-county footballers to play games like that, it’s not acceptable really.

“I hope the third level colleges change it because Paul Mannion suffered from it and Jack nearly did as well. So we just said we’d manage his load and take him off the field. It’s not UCD’s problem, what can they do? They’re fulfilling the fixture.

“But it’s not acceptable. I wouldn’t do it with the U9s below at the club, play games back to back. So why would we do it at that level where most of those players are senior club players at home with their clubs or they’re either playing with inter-counties?

“It’s just not good enough. And it’s the cumulative effect of the load. It’s not just the next day, it’s that impact that it has over time. I hope somebody looks at it.”

Gavin confirmed that Diarmuid Connolly will return to the Dublin panel "soon" after his involvement with St. Vincent's in the All-Ireland club series, while he also expects Cian O'Sullivan back in the near future.