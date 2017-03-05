Live: Sunday Match Tracker 05 March 2017





Kilkenny move to the semi finals while Cork have a relegation battle on their hands. INPHO Kilkenny move to the semi finals while Cork have a relegation battle on their hands. INPHO

It’s a double weekend again as we bring you action from the NHL and NFL campaigns.

Once again, we have a rain swept weekend and there will be numerous pitch inspections taking place this morning.

However, we are planning for a full day’s schedule as games are being held all over the country.

This weekend’s games will decide whether counties are planning for a promotion or relegation battle in the coming weeks.

As well as score updates, we will bring you team news and any news from the grounds throughout the day.

So to ensure that you are kept up to date with all the action as it unfolds, just click here.

