Team news: Unbeaten Tribesmen unchanged 05 March 2017



Galway boss Kevin Walsh has kept faith with the team that defeated Clare for today's Allianz League clash against Meath in Navan.

There are no changes in personnel to the starting fifteen that defeated the Banner County by 3-13 to 1-11 in Salthill to go top of Division 2. After three rounds played, the Tribesmen are the only unbeaten team in the second tier.

Among those to impress for the Connacht champions last weekend were Gareth Bradshaw (1-2) and his half-back colleagues, captain Gary O'Donnell and Johnny Heaney, while up front, Eamonn Brannigan and the returning Shane Walsh also caught the eye.

Galway (Allianz FL v Meath): Ruairi Lavelle; Luke Burke, David Walsh, Declan Kyne; Gary O'Donnell, Gareth Bradshaw, Johnny Heaney; Fiontán Ó Curraoin, Paul Conroy; Thomas Flynn, Michael Daly, Eamonn Brannigan; Shane Walsh, Barry McHugh, Michael Lundy.