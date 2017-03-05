Call for Cusack Park 'park-and-ride' service 05 March 2017





A view of Cusack Park, Ennis.

©INPHO/Donall Farmer. A view of Cusack Park, Ennis.©INPHO/Donall Farmer.

Clare GAA is being urged to provide a ‘park and ride’ service for supporters attending big games at Cusack Park in Ennis.

Councillor Johnny Flynn has called on Clare GAA to be a ‘good neighbour’ after residents in the vicinity of the county grounds complained of a lack of access to their properties caused by illegal parking during the recent Clare v Kilkenny Allianz Hurling League clash.

“I, like others, fully appreciate and support Clare GAA in its voluntary and valuable sports and community development work. However, the Cusack Park facility needs to up its game in terms of being a good neighbour to adjoining and impacted property owners / occupiers, whether they be businesses or householders,” Hayes is quoted in the Clare Champion.

“I feel there are numerous options for parking and ‘park and ride’ facilities within the town and environs to help alleviate parking in the town centre and residential areas.”