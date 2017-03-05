Watch: Dara O'Briain displays his hurling skills at Lord's 05 March 2017



Comedian Dara O'Briain showed off his hurling skills when he accidentally struck a photographer on the head with a sliotar at Lord's Cricket Ground this week.

Lying prostrate on the ground, the photographer wanted to get a good action shot of the Bray man swinging a hurl for a promotion piece ahead of the upcoming Ireland v England cricket series. However, he never expected to get a bang of a sliotar on the head.

In fairness to the snapper, he was a good sport, describing O'Briain's strike at the Home of Cricket as "immaculate".