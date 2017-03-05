Cuala fans will be taking the DART to Croker 05 March 2017





Cuala fans celebrate after their side's All-Ireland club SHC semi-final victory over Slaughtneil at the Athletic Grounds.

The words GAA and DART don’t exactly go hand-in-hand, but that’s all set to change on St. Patrick’s Day when Cuala supporters will be using the city commuter service to get to Croke Park for the All-Ireland club SHC final against Ballyea.

The Dublin and Leinster hurling champions have booked what’s been dubbed the ‘Cuala Dart’ from Dalkey to Connolly Station for the biggest game in the club’s history. This will be a non-stop service which is sure to prove popular with Cuala supporters.