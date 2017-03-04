Gavin: we've a cracking game next up 04 March 2017





Dublin manager Jim Gavin.

©INPHO/Ryan Byrne. Dublin manager Jim Gavin.©INPHO/Ryan Byrne.

Jim Gavin was 'happy to get the two points' against Mayo in Croke Park this evening.

It was a surprisingly comfortable victory for the All-Ireland champions and, after the final whistle, their manager reiterated his policy of taking their league participation one game at a time.

“We're building all the time and we've a cracking game next up (against Kerry),” he told gaa.ie.

“It's Roscommon then and Monaghan so we're building towards three months' time and our opening round against Carlow or Wexford in the Championship and that's what our focus is on.

“It was a workmanlike performance. I thought when we played in Ballybofey against Donegal that we controlled it for large portions of the game. It was a different challenge against a really good Donegal defensive system but we didn't finish that game out.

“We just looked for that performance piece over the expanse of this game and we got it in patches. They had quite a few wides, quite a few chances that they didn't take. Overall, for this time of the season, first week in March, and three months out from the Championship, we're happy to get the two points.”

Gavin, meanwhile, revealed he expects to see Diarmuid Connolly back in the sky blue jersey soon while Jack McCaffrey was rested as a precaution following his Sigerson Cup involvement with UCD.