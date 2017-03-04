O'Rourke rues slow start 04 March 2017





©INPHO/Andrew Paton. Monaghan manager Malachy O'Rourke.©INPHO/Andrew Paton.

Monaghan's shooting wasn't up to scratch in Healy Park tonight, says Malachy O'Rourke.

The Farney County suffered their first defeat of the Division 1 campaign when finishing on the wrong end of the 0-14 to 0-10 scoreline against Mickey Harte's men.

“I suppose in the first half we probably had as much possession as Tyrone,” O'Rourke remarked to RTÉ Sport.

“We were just disappointed we didn't penetrate enough, maybe even with the chances we got we weren't definite with our shots. We kicked a few short, we kicked a few wide and things like that.

“Overall the first half we were disappointed. We knew at half time we had to up our game if we were going to make a game of it.”

The red cards shown to Fintan Kelly and Dermot Malone early in the second-half didn't help matters for Monaghan either.

“Losing the two boys, it was a case then of we could sink or swim.

“In fairness to the boys they put in a great shift 13 against 15. It wasn’t just a rearguard action, I thought we played some good football and carved out some good scoring opportunities.

“We pegged them back and had a chance to win the game but overall we gave Tyrone too big of a start and we paid for that.”