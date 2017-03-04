Rochford: we never got to the pitch of the game 04 March 2017





Mayo manager Stephen Rochford.

©INPHO/Ryan Byrne. Mayo manager Stephen Rochford.©INPHO/Ryan Byrne.

Mayo boss Stephen Rochford was at a loss to explain why his Mayo team failed to give Dublin a run for their money in Croke Park tonight.

The eagerly anticipated repeat of last year's Sam Maguire Cup decider turned into a damp squib as Dublin coasted to a 1-16 to 0-7 win in front of 34,758 spectators and, speaking to Newstalk Sport afterwards, Rochford said: “We were beaten in most areas of the field tonight. That's what's very, very disappointing.

“We were beaten in most areas of the field as a I said and Dublin played very much on the front foot. That certainly would have been very much our aim. We never got to the pitch of the game for whatever reason that is.

“We just need to go away and review that but it's not a reflection of what this team is about.

“Look, we will have better performances over the next number of weeks and months. But tonight is extremely disappointing.”