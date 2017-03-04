FL1: Red Hands see off 13-man Monaghan 04 March 2017





Tyrone's Conor Meyler with Conor McManus and Fintan Kelly of Monaghan.

©INPHO/Presseye/Matt Mackey. Tyrone's Conor Meyler with Conor McManus and Fintan Kelly of Monaghan.©INPHO/Presseye/Matt Mackey.

Sean Cavanagh came off the bench to help Tyrone to a 0-14 to 0-10 victory over depleted Monaghan at Omagh.

Both sides were unbeaten going into this game but the visitors – without both Colin Walshe and Darren Hughes - made a nervy start and were ultimately made to pay for a dreadful first-half display. After having both Fintan Kelly and Dermot Malone sent off early in the second half, Malachy O’Rourke’s charges finally found their composure to reduce a seven-point deficit to three but former Footballer of the Year Cavanagh intervened with three vital late points to see his team move up the table level with their neighbours on five points but with a game in hand.

The victors bossed the first half and showed serious economy in front of the posts to assume a 0-9 to 0-2 interval lead against a visiting side that at times looked like rabbits caught in the headlights as their hosts largely dictated the pace and flow of the game.

Conor Meyler punctuated Tyrone’s first attack with a fourth-minute point and the Red Hands had a great chance to stretch their advantage when they were awarded a penalty on ten minutes for Drew Wylie’s foul on Mattie Donnelly – a late addition to the starting XV – but Peter Harte uncharacteristically fired his spot-kick wide.

Tiernan McCann doubled the difference in the eleventh minute and Mickey Harte’s men kicked on with points from Darren McCurry and Frank Burns - another late strarter - to lead by four points to no score after 20 minutes.

Full forward Jack McCarron finally opened the Farney account in the 25th minute but that score was cancelled out by a terrific McCann strike off the outside of the boot – 0-5 to 0-1 – and Harte quickly added a pointed free after Tomas Kerr fouled Colm Cavanagh.

McCarron stroked over a free at the other end but a long-range Harte free was followed by booming scores from Harte and Justin McMahon as the winners took a commanding seven-point advantage into the interval.

Any lingering doubts as to who would win were seemingly erased when Monaghan defender Kelly was shown a second yellow card plus a red at the start of the second half. Mickey O’Neill then made a brilliant save to deny substitute Dessie Ward a Monaghan goal, with Conor McManus slotting the resultant ’45.

The visitors were reduced to 13 men when Malone was issued with a straight red for tackling with a closed fist. McCarron reduced the arrears with a sensational point from a sideline ball before McCurry made it 0-10 to 0-4 after 45 minutes.

Goalkeeper Rory Beggan thumped over two long-range Monaghan frees to leave just four between the teams at the three-quarters stage. Kieran Hughes’ screamer from a tight angle had the gap back to three but substitute Cavanagh steadied the Red Hands on the hour.

McCurry crashed a shot off the Monaghan crossbar before McManus slotted his side’s eighth point from a free five minutes from the end. Cavanagh popped another classy score over the bar after a trademark dummy but Hughes again replied. McCarron (free) cancelled out Harte’s point and man for all seasons Cavanagh (free) closed the scoring as Monaghan were beaten for the first time in this year’s league and the Red Hands remained on Dublin's tails.

Tyrone - M O’Neill; P Hampsey, R McNamee, C McCarron; T McCann (0-2), J McMahon (0-1), F Burns (0-1); C Cavanagh, D McClure; C Meyler (0-1), K McGeary, P Harte (0-4, 2f); D McCurry (0-2), M Donnelly, R O’Neill. Subs: C McShane for F Burns, S Cavanagh (0-3, 1f) for D McClure, A McCrory for C McCarron, C McCann for R O’Neill.

Monaghan - R Beggan (0-2f); F Kelly, D Wylie, R Wylie; K Duffy, N McAdam, R McAnespie; O Coyle, K Hughes (0-2); T Kerr, D Malone, G Doogan; K O’Connell, J McCarron (0-4, 2f), C McManus (0-2, 1f, 1'45). Subs: D Ward for K Duffy, C McCarthy for T Kerr, S Gollogly for G Doogan, J Mealiff for R McAnespie.

Referee - P Hughes.