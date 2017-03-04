FL1: transitional Tir Chonail men impress in Cavan 04 March 2017





Cavan's Cian Mackey attempts to make a block on Ciaran Thompson of Donegal.

©INPHO/Tom Beary. Cavan's Cian Mackey attempts to make a block on Ciaran Thompson of Donegal.©INPHO/Tom Beary.

For a team allegedly in transition, Donegal were mightily impressive as they purred to a 1-16 to 0-11 victory over Cavan at Breffni Park.

The surface in Cavan town was passed fit for purpose earlier today and Rory Gallagher’s new-look charges in turn passed all inspections tonight, with young midfielder Ciaran Thompson (0-5) particularly impressive. Eoin McHugh buried the only goal of the game to the roof of the net in the 38th minute and substitute Jamie Brennan helped himself to three points.

Without Patrick McBrearty as well as the nine defectors from their 2016 squad, the visitors reeled off the first five points through captain Michael Murphy (two frees), U21 star and Man of the Match Thompson, McHugh and Frank McGlynn, while the hosts didn’t register until the 22nd minute. But Mattie McGleenan’s men battled back with points from Seanie Johnston (two frees), Conor Madden and Gearoid McKiernan (free) to a solitary Ryan McHugh response to somehow turn around just two adrift, 0-6 to 0-4.

However, the Breffni boys suffered a major blow three minutes before the break when captain Killian Clarke was shown a straight red card for a heavy tackle on Eoghan Ban Gallagher. They finished the game with 13 as Cian Mackey picked up a late black card with the full complement of subs already used.

McHugh’s goal left six between the teams and the gap was pared back to four a couple of times but Donegal pulled away for a deserved win. Poignantly, Mark and Ryan McHugh were both on target for Donegal tonight. Mark came off the bench to fire over the last score on what was a very emotional night following the sudden death yesterday of their grandmother, Ann O’Donnell, for whom a minute’s silence was observed before throw-in.

In the end, a welcome two points that move Donegal up to a satisfactor five - level with Tyrone and Monaghan, above Mayo and behind only Dublin - after four games. Cavan remain second from bottom on one point, but have a game in hand.

Donegal - M A McGinley; P McGrath, N McGee, E Ban Gallagher; C Ward, F McGlynn (0-1), E McHugh (1-1); J McGee, C Thompson (0-5, 1f); M Carroll, M O’Reilly, R McHugh (0-1); H McFadden (0-1), M Murphy (0-3f), D O’Connor. Subs: J Brennan (0-3) for D O’Connor, D McLoughlin for M Carroll, M Langan for J McGee, E Doherty for H McFadden, M McHugh (0-1) for E McHugh, P Brennan for E Ban Gallagher.

Cavan - R Galligan, F Reilly, P Faulkner, K Brady; M Reilly, C Brady (0-1), G Smith; K Clarke, T Corr; M Argue, D McVeety (0-2), C Madden (0-2); N Clerkin, G McKiernan (0-3, 1f), S Johnston (0-3f). Subs: R Dunne for T Corr, N Murray for K Brady, S Murray for M Argue, C Mackey for S Johnston, J Dillon for F Reilly, J McCutcheon for C Brady, C Mackey (BC).

Referee - C Lane.