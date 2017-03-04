FL4: Limerick's losing run comes to an end

04 March 2017

Limerick's Iain Corbett against Kerry.
©INPHO/Cathal Noonan.

Limerick's footballers secured a first league win since April 2015 at London's expense this evening.

The Division 4 fixture at University of Limerick finished Limerick 1-13, London 0-12 and the result brings to an end a 10 game losing sequence for the Shannonsiders.

Billy Lee's charges shaded the first-half by 0-6 to 0-5 and James Naughton netted the game's only goal on the three quarter hour mark via a 45m free.




