HL1B: Shannonsiders keep their slim promotion hopes alive 04 March 2017





©INPHO/Ryan Byrne. Limerick's Ronan Lynch.©INPHO/Ryan Byrne.

14-man Limerick finished strongly to overtake Offaly in the home straight of this evening's Allianz HL Division 1B fixture at the Gaelic Grounds.

Despite losing the services of John Fitzgibbon to a red card just before half-time, John Kiely's charges hit six of the last seven points to prevail on scoreline of 1-25 to 3-15.

Full-forward Ronan Lynch raised 11 white flags for the winners while Shane Dooley found the target with 2-11 at the other end of the field but, unfortunately from an Offaly perspective, his efforts proved to be in vain.

The early exchanges went according to script as the hosts fire over six unanswered points but they found themselves 0-14 to 1-13 in arrears at the short whistle.

Dooley bagged the wind-assisted Faithful County's goal in the 27th minute and the home supporters might have thought it wasn't going to be their day following Fitzgibbon's dismissal.

Despite their numerical disadvantage, Limerick posted the first four scores after the resumption to regain the lead – 1-17 to 1-13 - but they were left stunned by the concession of two Offaly goals in the space of 90 seconds midway through the second period.

Dooley and Oisin Kelly found the back of the Limerick net to give Kevin Ryan's men a 3-14 to 1-19 lead with 16 minutes left on the clock.

Staring defeat in the face, manager Kiely will have been proud of his players' response.

Points from Lynch (free), Darragh O'Donovan, Gearoid Hegarty and James Ryan edged them back in front and they went on to keep their slim promotion hopes alive.