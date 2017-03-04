HL1A: Bennett brace helps Deise return to winning ways 04 March 2017





©INPHO/Ryan Byrne. Dublin's Donal Burke and Shane Fives of Waterford.©INPHO/Ryan Byrne.

Stephen Bennett found the target with 2-2 as Waterford came from behind to get the better of Dublin in this evening's Allianz HL Division 1A encounter at Croke Park.

Derek McGrath's side produced a much improved second-half performance to overturn a two point half-time deficit and register a 2-19 to 1-17 victory.

Having lost to Tipperary last time out, this was a must win match for the Deise and Bennett delivered a goal in each half.

Shooting into the Davin End Stand, they got off to the best possible start when the full-forward raised the green flag in the fifth minute.

Ger Cunningham's Dublin refused to roll over, however, and with Donal Burke and Eamonn Dillon in fine from in front of the posts it didn't take them long to regain their composure.

Burke's 19th minute goal parachuted the team in sky blue into a 1-7 to 1-2 lead while they were fully deserving of the 1-10 to 1-8 cushion they enjoyed when the first-half proceedings were brought to an end.

Burke and Dillon accumulated 1-4 and 0-4 respectively during the opening 35 minutes.

It's safe to assume that manager McGrath would have demanded a response from his troops during his half-time team-talk and he got it inside two minutes of the restart.

Dublin goalkeeper Conor Dooley won't care to be reminded about the part he played in Bennett's second goal.

Dooley was caught in possession off his line and Shane Bennett set up his brother who punished the error.

Momentum was very much on Waterford's side at that stage, and try as they might, Dublin were unable to halt it.

Pauric Mahony's unerring accuracy from placed balls – he finished with 0-12 to his name - was also a big factor in the end result which gets Waterford's bid for a quarter-final spot back on track.