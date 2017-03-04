Schools: St Colman's bridge eight year gap 04 March 2017





St Colman's players celebrate their Connacht semi-final win over Rice College.

St Colman's, Claremorris have been crowned Connacht Colleges SF 'A' champions for the first time since 2009 following a six point victory over St Attracta's, Tubbercurry at the Connacht GAA Centre of Excellence in Bekan.

Goals in either half from James Jennings and Stephen McGreal boosted the Mayo school to a 2-8 to 0-8 victory over their Sligo opponents.

McGreal's green flag capped off a fine comeback by St Colman's who were slow out of the traps and trailed by 0-0 to 0-5 on the 20 minute mark.

Jennings' goal helped them to cut the deficit to the narrowest of margins – 1-2 to 0-6 – by the halfway stage.

St Attracta's suffered a set-back when Oisin Higgins was issued with his marching orders for a second yellow card shortly after the resumption.

The winners capitalised on their numerical advantage to outscore St Attracta's by 1-6 to 0-2 in the second-half.