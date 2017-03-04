Camogie League round-up: Cork come good in second half to see off Tipp 04 March 2017



SECOND-HALF goals from Katrina Mackey and Keeva McCarthy helped Cork see off a considerable challenge from Tipperary, prevailing by 2-14 to 1-12 at Carriganore in Waterford to make it two from two in Group 1 of Division 1 of the Littlewoods Ireland Camogie League.

This tie was a victim of the inclement weather conditions last week and the WIT pitch had to pass an inspection before it could ahead at the second time of asking.

Tipperary stepped up considerably on their first-round efforts, when after a decent showing in the opening 20 minutes, they fell apart completely in suffering a 17-point reverse at the hands of Kilkenny.

They were much more competitive on this occasion and led by 1-7 to 0-9 at the break thanks to Megan Ryan’s 12th minute goal. Four minutes later, Róisín Howard shot just the wrong side of the crossbar when looking certain to raise a green flag and had that gone in, the wind would really have been in the Tipp sails.

They had come back well from a three-point deficit, after Julia White, Mackey and Orla Cotter had shot some good scores but Ryan’s goal, allied with points from Ryan, Howard and Nicole Walsh enabled them to get their noses in front.

Paudie Murray called in the heavy artillery at the interval, bringing on midfield dynamo Ashling Thompson for Orla Cronin. It was Mackey who sparked the turnaround though when grabbing the sliotar from Gemma O’Connor’s long delivery and making no mistake to shake the rigging and put Cork in front.

Campion and Walsh restored parity but Cork moved three clear once more, thanks to Amy O’Connor, Cotter and Mackey, and when McCarthy’s shot from a tight angle looped into the Tipperary net, the destination of the precious points was finally confirmed.

In Division 3, Dublin recorded a highly-impressive win over Tyrone in another rescheduled match at Carrickmore, taking the honours by 7-13 to 1-5. It was 3-7 to 0-4 at the interval and the verdict was never in doubt from that juncture despite the hosts’ game efforts.

The weather continued to play havoc with the fixtures, with another Division 3 tie between Roscommon and Clare, as well as the four O’Neills Post Primary Senior Finals, postponed due to unplayable pitches.