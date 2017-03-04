LIVE: Saturday Match Tracker 04 March 2017





Derek McGrath takes his Waterford team to Croke Park this evening for their Allianz HL clash against Dublin.

©INPHO/Donall Farmer. Derek McGrath takes his Waterford team to Croke Park this evening for their Allianz HL clash against Dublin.©INPHO/Donall Farmer.

There's league action in both codes this evening, including three Division One football clashes and a mouth-watering double-header at Croke Park.

In the top flight of the NFL, holders Dublin welcome in-form Mayo to Croker for a repeat of last year's All-Ireland SFC final(s), while Tyrone host top-of-the-table Monaghan and Cavan entertain Donegal in two intriguing Ulster derbies.

The hurlers of Dublin and Waterford will contest the curtain-raiser at HQ as they lock horns in Division 1A at 5pm. At the same time, Limerick and Offaly collide in 1B at the Gaelic Grounds.

Meanwhile, there's also one game down for decision in Division Four of the NFL - Limerick V London at UL (6:30).

Click here for full LIVE text commentary on all the action as it happens.