Healy Park passes pitch inspection 04 March 2017





A water-logged Healy Park, Omagh before the postponed Allianz FL clash between Tyrone and Cavan.

This evening's Allianz FL Division 1 encounter between Tyrone and Monaghan goes ahead as planned as Healy Park has passed a pitch inspection.

Incessant rain forced last Sunday's game between the Red Hands and Cavan to be called off at the Omagh venue but it has got the green light to host league action this weekend.