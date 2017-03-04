Team news: Delaney back to boost Lilywhites' promotion hopes 04 March 2017





Mark Delaney returns to the Kildare starting fifteen for their Allianz League fixture against Antrim in Cushendall tomorrow.

The experienced Coill Dubh forward missed out on the Lilywhites' victories over Armagh and Westmeath which see them top of the Division 2A table but he is back in the frame for this weekend's trip north.

Dinny Stapleton and Paudie Ryan are also handed starts in attack as Joe Quaid's in-form side go in search of their third win in-a-row.

Kildare (Allianz HL v Antrim): Paul Dermody; Cian Forde, John Doran, Niall O Muineachain; Sean Gainey, Mark Moloney, Michael Reidy; Paul Divilly, Dinny Stapleton; John Mulhall, David Reidy, Brian Byrne; Chris Bonus, Mark Delaney, Paudie Ryan.

Subs: Paddy McKenna, Peter Moran, Michael Purcell, Paddy Moloney, Jack Sheridan, Ross Bergin, Shane Ryan, Garry Johnson, Tadhg Forde, Cathal Derivan, Dylan Brereton.

